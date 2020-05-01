Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

