Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $536.37. 686,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.36 and its 200 day moving average is $548.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.