Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.26. 8,378,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.