Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7,361.5% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

MA stock traded down $8.72 on Thursday, reaching $274.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,886,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average is $286.99. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

