Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,275 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 161,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

