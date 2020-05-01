Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.56. 2,333,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

