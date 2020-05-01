Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

