Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,523,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

