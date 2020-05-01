Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $10.51 on Thursday, hitting $164.59. 5,513,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

