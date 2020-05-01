Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,383 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 427,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.