Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

