Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.51. The company had a trading volume of 607,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.