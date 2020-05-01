NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. United Microelectronics accounts for 2.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 492,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,948. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.91. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

