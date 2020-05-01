NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 40,245 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. BEST accounts for approximately 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 857,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,845. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEST shares. ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

