NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Decreases Position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,511,825 shares during the period. KT makes up about 49.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.85% of KT worth $33,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in KT by 4,261.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KT by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KT by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in KT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 926,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KT. ValuEngine lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

