NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 344,302 shares during the period. China Unicom (Hong Kong) makes up about 1.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth about $156,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 69.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 627,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,728. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHU. Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

