NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

RYAAY stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,013. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

