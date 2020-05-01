NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 5.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 207,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDB traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,565. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

