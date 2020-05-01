NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $357,000 Investment in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. China Mobile makes up about 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 20.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,191. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

