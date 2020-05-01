NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,580 Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Jumei International accounts for approximately 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Jumei International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jumei International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumei International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Jumei International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumei International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Jumei International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,674. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.