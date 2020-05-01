NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 445,565 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445,565 shares during the quarter. ASE Technology comprises 8.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 429,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 311,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 288,656 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

