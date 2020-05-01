NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 57,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,263,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

The firm has a market cap of $927.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NMI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

