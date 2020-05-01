Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $10.05. Noble Energy shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 8,132,159 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.