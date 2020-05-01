Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.26. Noble shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 236,734 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NE. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

