Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.
Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -361,990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2,614.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 405,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 926.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
