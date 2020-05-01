Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -361,990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2,614.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 405,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 926.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.