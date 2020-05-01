Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to €0.19-0.28 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.
NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 23,634,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Featured Story: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.