Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to €0.19-0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 23,634,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

