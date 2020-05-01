NoLimitCoin Trading 32.3% Higher This Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $371,681.47 and $2,961.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,787,340 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

