Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

AGNC stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 16,456,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,049. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after buying an additional 828,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 221,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

