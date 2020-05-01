Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Shares Up 4.5%

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $16.10, 29,815 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 293,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norbord by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

