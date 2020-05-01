Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

