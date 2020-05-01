Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Northeast Bancorp worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 59,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

