Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.06. 840,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

