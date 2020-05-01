Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. 78,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -762.13 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,808,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

