Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 242,581 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 264,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several research firms recently commented on NVUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.