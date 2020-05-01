Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 242,581 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 264,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Several research firms recently commented on NVUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.