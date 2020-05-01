Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 980,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

