Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.05 or 0.00240672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,874 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.