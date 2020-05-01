NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 2,279,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.20.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

