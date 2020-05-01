Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NID traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,110. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

