NXP Semiconductors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 call options.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $99.57. 4,966,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

