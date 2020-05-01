NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 4,417,178 shares trading hands.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

