Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of BKOR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.94. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

