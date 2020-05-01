Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Trading 28.8% Higher

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) shot up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, 597,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 262,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

