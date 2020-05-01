Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Trading 28.8% Higher

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) shot up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, 597,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 262,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
OMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.