Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.62, 38,615,781 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 25,827,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

The stock has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 246,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

