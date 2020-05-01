OAX (OAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,878.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $138,878.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.02390580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00196984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

