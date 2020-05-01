Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.24, approximately 300,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 270,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ocean Bio-Chem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 9.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.