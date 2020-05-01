Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.71. 256,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,008. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 210,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.