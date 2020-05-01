Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ODT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 111,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.