OKCash Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Upbit. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $6,423.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,131,445 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

