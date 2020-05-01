Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher Buys 12,033 Shares

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 161,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,585. The company has a market cap of $261.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.51. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

