Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Olin worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of OLN traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 7,529,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,253. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.32 and a beta of 1.49. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

